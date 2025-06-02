Derelict boats being removed from St. Johns County waterways

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will begin work on June 2 to remove nine derelict boats from local waterways.

It’s working with Flagship Town to remove the vessels from Salt Run to the Matanzas River.

It’s expected to take two weeks. According to a news release from the city, the boat removal “supports navigational safety, environmental protection, and the overall health of the region’s marine ecosystem.”

Once the vessels are removed from the water, they will be relocated, destroyed and disposed of.

The project is funded by the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND), and the St. Augustine Port, Waterway and Beach District.

