Despite St. Augustine restaurant’s claim, city inspections did not close Chez L’Amour

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Some brides-to-be are still out thousands of dollars after a St. Augustine wedding venue closed its doors.

Chez L’Amour on San Marco Avenue closed the first weekend of September.

Action News Jax first reported last week about the letter that was sent to clients. In it, business owner Jeanetta Cebollero said the building failed several inspections.

She told Action News Jax on Monday the building started undergoing inspections 10 months ago and since then, they’ve had inspections done by other contractors.

But the city said there have been no recent inspections.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

They said a building official visited on September 2, but it wasn’t a formal inspection, and the tenant showed them some maintenance concerns while they were already in the process of moving out.

Charles Kohler is the attorney for the owners of the property.

Kohler said that the restaurant was about 12 months behind in rent with the landlord and Cebollero had been evicted and was ordered by the court to vacate no later than September 2, 2025.

Meanwhile, soon-to-be brides said no money has been returned.

Cebollero said it is her priority to pay everyone back.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]