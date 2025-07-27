Local

Detectives safely removed two people from overturned SUV near Shindler Drive: JSO

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JSO - Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (Generic)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit and Narcotics detectives removed two people trapped inside an overturned vehicle on Collins Road near Shindler Drive last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives were headed to serve a warrant when they witnessed the aftermath of a crash.

An SUV had flipped over, says JSO.

Detectives worked to remove the occupants from the SUV, while JSO Patrol Medic Brooke Mallory applied her medical training to provide immediate care to the victims.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene and provided the occupants of the SUV with additional treatment.

The occupants suffered lacerations and other injuries, says the sheriff’s office.

Detectives continued and served a warrant after the incident.

The sheriff’s office reminds drivers to slow down, stay alert, and avoid distractions while driving.

