Update: JSO locates missing woman after overnight search

Jacksonville, FL — Update 6:30 am:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Margaret Williams has been located.

Original story:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 64-year-old Margaret Williams.

She was reported missing just before 11:00 pm last night. Williams was last seen leaving a homeless shelter on Union Street earlier in the evening.

Margaret Williams is 5’9” and 100 lbs. She has hazel eyes and long white hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black skinny jeans, black Fubu brand shoes, and was carrying a multicolored backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 904-630-0500.

