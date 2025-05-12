Developing: People being rescued from Putnam County mobile home fire

PALATKA, Fla. — Putnam County firefighters are on the scene Monday morning of what they’re calling “a heavily involved mobile home” on North Maryland Avenue in Palatka.

A social media post from Putnam County Fire Rescue at about 9:10 a.m. said multiple people are being rescued from the home.

“Crews are searching the home for more victims,” the post states.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Maryland Avenue and McCormick Road.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene and will be updating this article with details as we learn them. *Refresh

