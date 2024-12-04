‘Dickens on Centre’ annual event to return to Amelia Island

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — An immersive Victorian holiday experience will be returning to Amelia Island’s historic downtown district for the tenth year from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Dickens on Centre offers a variety of holiday attractions, such as the largest Christmas market in Northeast Florida, live entertainment, vendor booths, shops, and more.

To coincide with the upcoming event Amelia Island provided its “Top 10 Insider Tips to the Best of Dickens on Centre.”

Don’t Miss the Kickoff – The weekend begins with the Dickens Illuminated Procession (Dec. 12) , a glowing celebration of the light of the holidays. This strolling parade begins at Fernandina Harbor Marina on Front Street, featuring lights, music, and merriment. Nearby food trucks will be selling hot dogs, funnel cakes, and other local fan favorites. It’s free to participate in the procession, so bring a battery-operated lantern, and join in the fun! The parade ends with a stunning light show featuring 500 drones.

Prepare for Holiday Shopping Galore – The Dickens on Centre Christmas Market (Dec. 13-15) is the largest in Northeast Florida and offers tons of local and small-business vendors with specialty items and crafts, such as hand-painted oyster ornaments, jewelry, and much more. While browsing, don’t skip the vendors in Oliver’s Alley, Cratchit’s Corner, Peddler’s Village, and Artist’s Alley; their handcrafted items are perfect for last-minute gifts. You can catch a live show in between shopping or take advantage of the free Dickens Express Christmas Trolley.

– The is the largest in Northeast Florida and offers tons of local and small-business vendors with specialty items and crafts, such as hand-painted oyster ornaments, jewelry, and much more. While browsing, don’t skip the vendors in Oliver’s Alley, Cratchit’s Corner, Peddler’s Village, and Artist’s Alley; their handcrafted items are perfect for last-minute gifts. You can catch a live show in between shopping or take advantage of the free Dickens Express Christmas Trolley. Pose for a Family Keepsake – While browsing the Christmas Market, stop in for your Portrait with St. Nick (Dec. 13-15) and capture the moment with a treasured keepsake. Various timeslots are available throughout the weekend and take only 15 minutes. If you want to really get in the Victorian spirit, consider dressing in your favorite Dickens-era attire. You’ll find St. Nick set up in his workshop in Tiny Tim’s Kid Zone.

– While browsing the Christmas Market, stop in for your and capture the moment with a treasured keepsake. Various timeslots are available throughout the weekend and take only 15 minutes. If you want to really get in the Victorian spirit, consider dressing in your favorite Dickens-era attire. You’ll find St. Nick set up in his workshop in Tiny Tim’s Kid Zone. Eat, Drink, and Be Mobile – Kick your Bah Humbugs to the curb and enjoy the Dickens Dining & Drinks (Dec. 1-15) mobile adventure experience. Unlock challenges as you explore Amelia Island’s culinary scene. Complete tasks and follow the interactive map to collect points for exclusive festival prizes guaranteed to impress any Scrooge. If you’re hungry for more, head to Oliver’s Eats (Dec. 13-15) for food trucks and treats or stop by Fezziwig’s Courtyard (Dec. 13-15) for a nostalgic holiday experience inspired by the classic A Christmas Carol .

– Kick your Bah Humbugs to the curb and enjoy the mobile adventure experience. Unlock challenges as you explore Amelia Island’s culinary scene. Complete tasks and follow the interactive map to collect points for exclusive festival prizes guaranteed to impress any Scrooge. If you’re hungry for more, head to for food trucks and treats or stop by for a nostalgic holiday experience inspired by the classic . Stop by Tiny Tim’s for Big Fun – Dickens on Centre features fun for the whole family, including kid-themed vendors and activities at Tiny Tim’s Kid Zone (Dec. 12-15) . Here you can draft a Letter to Santa in the Elves at Work tent, brought to life by Amelia Island’s own Villa Villekulla toy store, or stop in for a holiday showing at the Old Vic Theatre movie alley.

Check the Schedule – The weekend is jam-packed with inspired live entertainment (Dec. 13-15) , including theatrical shows, costumed characters, musical acts, and visits from Jolly Old St. Nick. The mesmerizing 3-D Drone Show (Dec. 12-14) over Amelia River is a nightly fan favorite, lighting up the sky with colorful holiday images. How do you keep track of it all? Be sure to check the full lineup of entertainment online, making it easy to create your family’s custom Dickens on Centre itinerary.

– The weekend is jam-packed with inspired , including theatrical shows, costumed characters, musical acts, and visits from Jolly Old St. Nick. The mesmerizing over Amelia River is a nightly fan favorite, lighting up the sky with colorful holiday images. How do you keep track of it all? Be sure to check the full lineup of entertainment online, making it easy to create your family’s custom Dickens on Centre itinerary. Do the Beach Run & Parade of Paws – On Saturday morning, head to Main Beach Park for Run Like the Dickens (Dec. 14) , a 1-mile fun-run on the beach, complete with costumed characters and hot chocolate at the finish line. After the run, take the free Dickens Express Trolley downtown for the Parade of Paws (Dec. 14) . Featuring all the best-dressed local dogs and pets, the parade will include costume prizes for Best Victorian, Most Original, Looks Most Like Owner, and more.

– On Saturday morning, head to Main Beach Park for , a 1-mile fun-run on the beach, complete with costumed characters and hot chocolate at the finish line. After the run, take the free Dickens Express Trolley downtown for the . Featuring all the best-dressed local dogs and pets, the parade will include costume prizes for Best Victorian, Most Original, Looks Most Like Owner, and more. Snag a Snow Globe – Experience the whimsy of the holiday inside a real-life snow globe! Book a magical hour at the Enchanted Village (Dec. 13-15) in one of 10 festive domes, each decorated in a unique holiday theme. The one-hour experience accommodates up to six people and includes individual charcuterie grazing boxes. The snow globes are equipped for any kind of weather and are nestled near The Portly Gentleman (Dec. 13-15) , the Enchanted Village’s tavern. Be advised: the forecast calls for snow – and it’s best to book early, as the snow globes always sell out.

– Experience the whimsy of the holiday inside a real-life snow globe! Book a magical hour at the in one of 10 festive domes, each decorated in a unique holiday theme. The one-hour experience accommodates up to six people and includes individual charcuterie grazing boxes. The snow globes are equipped for any kind of weather and are nestled near , the Enchanted Village’s tavern. Be advised: the forecast calls for snow – and it’s best to book early, as the snow globes always sell out. Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark – For those 21 and up, don’t miss the most exclusive Victorian Masquerade party of the season. Dickens After Dark: Marley’s Masquerade (Dec. 14) transforms the historic Lesesne House into a costumed soiree. Enjoy live music, stilt walkers, jugglers, magic, tarot card readings, a commemorative photo booth, and a few fun surprises along the way. Costumes are required and masks are encouraged to spark your inner Victorian high-society persona!

– For those 21 and up, don’t miss the most exclusive Victorian Masquerade party of the season. transforms the historic Lesesne House into a costumed soiree. Enjoy live music, stilt walkers, jugglers, magic, tarot card readings, a commemorative photo booth, and a few fun surprises along the way. Costumes are required and masks are encouraged to spark your inner Victorian high-society persona! Stay Close to the Festivities – The best insider’s tip is to book your Amelia Island accommodation well in advance. There is nothing better than waking up refreshed at a historic bed & breakfast or familiar hotel in walking distance, ready to explore the festival and celebrate a decade of Dickens. Once settled in, you can likely utilize the free Dickens Express Trolley or walk to many of the special events.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.