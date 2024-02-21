Dog finds skeletal remains in backyard, police investigating

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Earlier this month, a St. Johns County man called police because their dog found a human skeleton.

Reports from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office state that when deputies arrived at the scene, the resident told them that his dog had been bringing back large bones for the past couple of days.

He pointed out several large bones in the front yard which the dog had pulled out of the woods.

On February 8, he followed his dog into the woods behind their residence and located a human skull, as well as other bones.

SJCSO observed what appeared to be a human skull as well as miscellaneous scattered bones in the wooded area behind the residence.

The wooded area behind the residence was marked off with crime scene tape, however additional bones were also found in the far west corner of the taped-off area.

Authorities have not released the identity of the remains or if foul play is involved.

