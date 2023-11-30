Dollar General shooting: Victim’s family threating lawsuits over lack to transparency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Dollar General mass shooting victim’s family is threatening to file lawsuits related to the hate crime killing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The family of Angela Carr hired noted civil rights attorney John Phillips. He called out city and state leaders for a lack of accountability and transparency.

Phillips said he plans to sue the Dollar General and the family of the shooter on behalf of Carr’s family.

Read: Jacksonville Dollar General shooting: OSHA investigating store on Kings Road where attack took place

Phillips is also accusing city leaders of breaking their promises throughout the investigation and in the wake of the tragedy, saying that the vehicle Carr was shot and killed in was not preserved because the insurance company or owner received no request from their prior lawyers.

Phillips alleges in a letter to city officials that they set up a “charity” fund that lacked accounting and transparency and interfered with Carr’s family’s ability to fundraise.

Phillips said he made public records requests for all emails, texts and other communication that led up to the vigil that included city and state elected officials the day after the shooting. He said he wanted details on the charity fund discussed that day.

Phillips is also calling for JSO and other law enforcement to release the results of their investigations within 10 days.

Read: ‘I cried:’ Jacksonville artist dedicates paintings to victims of Dollar General shooting

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.