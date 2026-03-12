Dolphins, currents, and chaos: what would it take to swim in the St. Johns River in Jacksonville?

For most of us, the St. Johns River is like that one cousin at the family BBQ — fun to hang with, but you’re probably not giving them a hug. We’ve all spent decades treating the river like a giant, moving scenic backdrop for overpriced meals and Jags tailgates. If you told a local you were going for a dip under the Main Street bridge, they’d probably ask if you lost a bet.

But apparently, the rest of the world is getting brave. There’s this “Swimmable Cities” movement turning once-sketchy industrial rivers in Paris and Chicago into actual public pools. We’re talking sanctioned cannonballs where there used to be cargo ships. Even here in Duval, the IRONMAN athletes are already out there dodging bridge pilings and the occasional confused dolphin.

If the water quality keeps trending up and we get a “safe zone” that doesn’t involve wrestling a manatee or glowing in the dark, are you jumping in? Or are you staying firmly on the boat with a cold one in hand? It’s a wild thought, but if they can scrub the slime off the Seine, maybe the 904 is next.