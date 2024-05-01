DONNA Foundation hosting run next weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The DONNA Foundation will host a run next Saturday to celebrate Mother’s Day and raise money for breast cancer research.

The organization, which was founded by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, works to support individuals battling breast cancer.

This year’s Mother’s Day 5k is on Saturday, May 11 at 8 a.m. in Riverside. The organization hopes to fundraise $20,000.

The entry fee is $40 if you register before May 5, and then, it’s $45 to enter.

