DONNA National Half Marathon ranked #4 in 2024′s USA TODAY’s Top 10 best across the nation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The half-marathon craze is booming in the United States, with millions of runners hitting the pavement each year. USA TODAY 10Best editors, along with a panel of seasoned runners, recently unveiled their top 10 picks for the best half-marathon events.

Coming in at an impressive No. 4 spot is the DONNA National Half Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer in Jacksonville. Organized by the DONNA Foundation, this event not only promises a scenic route through Jacksonville’s stunning beach communities but also supports a noble cause — the fight against breast cancer. Participants can expect a memorable experience complete with a finisher’s medal, shirt, and goodie bag.

The list of outstanding half-marathons doesn’t end there. Here are the other top contenders for 2024:

- No. 10: Alpha Half Marathon presented by Naccarato Insurance in Poughkeepsie, New York.

- No. 9: Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon in Corning, New York.

- No. 8: Boulderthon Half Marathon in Boulder, Colorado.

And reigning at the top spot is none other than the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, affectionately known as the Indy Mini, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Drawing a staggering 35,000 runners annually, this event takes participants on a journey through downtown Indianapolis, passing by iconic landmarks like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Each of these half-marathons offers a unique blend of scenic beauty, community support, and unforgettable experiences for runners of all levels. Whether it’s the historic views of the Hudson Valley, the picturesque Finger Lakes region, the majestic Rocky Mountains, or the vibrant streets of Indianapolis, there’s something for everyone in these top-rated races.

As the popularity of half-marathons continues to soar, these events stand as shining examples of the camaraderie, determination, and spirit of adventure that define the running community in the United States.

