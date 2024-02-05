Don’t be alarmed; anti-terrorism and protection exercises to be held at NAS Jacksonville this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Annual anti-terrorism/force protection exercises designed to ensure security forces and first responders are at peak readiness will be taking place at all Navy installations across the country, including NAS Jacksonville.

Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain (CS-SC24) exercises are planned to begin Mon., Feb. 5, and will run until Feb. 16.

“The exercise tests information dissemination, individual response plans, security force response, and our ability to coordinate with local emergency responders and the community,” NAS Jacksonville said in a statement. “CS-SC24 is not related to any current threats; but uses realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats.”

As for what this means to the general public; there may be times when the exercise will cause increased traffic on Highway 17 or delays at base access.

NAS Jacksonville had said that residents may see increased security activity in the area. They also said that as always, drivers and passengers seeking base access should carry proper identification.

