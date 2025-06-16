‘Don’t forget the good part’: Westside mother left looking for answers after son’s murder Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Easter was just 23 years old when he was shot and killed Friday morning, and his shooter remains at large. Michael was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Elevation Lounge on the Northside early Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened after a fight outside the lounge, before the suspected shooter ran off.

Michael leaves behind his grieving mother and two sons, a seven-year-old and a four-year-old.

“The oldest one is...having more problem with it,” Michael’s mom, Tracy Campbell, told Action News Jax Monday. “He’s 7, he’s a little bit older, he understands more. The younger one is only four. It is really hard, ‘cause you can’t talk about things in front of the kids. And they see everybody crying. They see everybody’s upset. They know something’s wrong.”

Campbell said Monday that while the search continues for Michael’s killer and the men responsible are still on the run, she’s more concerned about keeping his memory alive - the memory of a father, son, and brother that brought joy to the lives of so many.

“I’m barely able to think about the reality of what just happened,” Campbell explained while choking back tears. “My focus has to be on the amazing person that my son was. I don’t want to remember how it ended, I just want to remember who he was when I had him.”

Campbell told Action News Jax Monday that the family doesn’t even have the money to bury her son, although they hope to honor his memory when the time is right.

“I wanna keep him alive, so just please keep posting, keep sharing,” Campbell pleaded. “Don’t forget the good part.”

Those interested in helping the family can find a link to their GoFundMe by clicking here.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking anybody with information on Michael’s case to come forward immediately or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.

