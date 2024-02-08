Downtown Jacksonville Burrito Gallery location closes up shop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that the Burrito Gallery in Downtown Jacksonville has closed its doors for good after 18 years in business.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A sign on the front door read in part, “With heavy hearts we have made the decision to close this Burrito Gallery location. We have and will always value your local support that has been shared with us over the years.”

Locations for the Mexican restaurant remain open for businesses in Brooklyn (Riverside) and Gate Parkway.

The letter on the door also said, “stay tuned for an exciting new venue coming your way!”

We reached out to ownership for comment and are waiting to hear back.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.