Dozens of animals rescued from Middleburg home undergo spay, neuter, vaccine procedures

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — In an update from Clay County Animal Services, over 70 animals surrendered in Middleburg in late January are currently undergoing spay, neuter, and vaccination procedures this week.

In a released statement, they expressed gratitude to the community for their donations and requested further assistance in caring for the animals.

Action News Jax first reported when 70 dogs and cats at a home in Middleburg were surrendered Tuesday morning to Clay County Animal Services.

The animals were examined and taken out of the former owner’s home to a staging area at Omega Park in Middleburg, and later to the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs.

Some of the animals have been released to S.A.F.E Pet Rescue St. Augustine

The Clay County Animal Services are also looking for shelters to partner with Animal Services to find these animals’ homes. If you can help, please email askclay@claycountygov.com.

For more information on how to volunteer to help the animals, donate to their care, or adopt one of the animals when they become available, click here.

