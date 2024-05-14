Dozens show up to EverBank Stadium to meet DCPS Superintendent finalists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday night, more than 100 people showed up to EverBank Stadium to meet who will be Duval County Public Schools’ next superintendent.

The meet-and-greet wrapped up about two hours ago and parents, teachers, and students all came out to learn more about the two candidates, Dr. Christopher Bernier and Dr. Daniel Smith.

Parents are concerned about how they will tackle the challenges in the district.

“I’m just curious what they have to say about the challenges are facing with the half-cent sales tax and possibly closing schools,” Lura Leuthold, a parent of a student at Atlantic Coast High School said.

Just in the last few weeks we’ve reported the district is facing a $1.4 billion funding gap that may force nearly 30 schools to consolidate and eliminate hundreds of positions.

“Speaking of someone who wants to teach in this district for the next 30-40 years, when’s it gonna’ be my turn to go once my job’s gonna’ get cut,” Shane Santora, a teacher at Terry Parker High School said.

