Dramatic comeback earns Armada Women draw in home opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s only year two for the Jacksonville Armada Women’s U-23 squad in the Women’s Premier Soccer League, but they may have just provided their most memorable moment Saturday afternoon in a home opening 4-4 draw at Edward Waters University.

The Girls in Blue fell behind early, allowing three goals in a five-minute span in the match against the two-time defending conference champions, the West Florida Flames. They would finally get on the board in the 61st minute when Sarah Brunner coolly stepped around the West Florida goalkeeper and slotted it home. That momentum would be short-lived with the Flames answering just five minutes later.

The outcome looked decided late in the match with West Florida up 4-1 in the 85th minute when Jacksonville started its comeback. Liz Anne Fogarty scored for the second time in as many matches to make it 4-2, but that scoreline wouldn’t last for long. Just three minutes later, Talitha Hines scored to make it 4-3 in the 89th minute. The Armada had a number of chances in stoppage time to even the score before a late corner set up the dramatic finish. Initially cleared, the ball fell to Jianna Ramirez, who sent it back towards the net in search of a teammate. Instead, it went over the goalkeeper’s head, off the post, and into the back of the net.

That proved to be the final action in an amazing 4-4 finish between two top 25 nationally ranked teams and the expected frontrunners in the WPSL’s Sunshine Conference this summer.

The Armada Women return to action next weekend with a road trip to face AGC Football, while Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium will play host to the Men’s U-23 team Saturday night at 7 pm against Miami Dutch Lions FC. You can watch that matchup live on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 network.

