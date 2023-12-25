Dreams Come True: Annual Palatka bass fishing tournament in March

PALATKA, Fla. — Need another reason to grab the rod and reel? How about catching fish for a great cause while looking to grab some prize money at the same time?

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Dreams Come True annual bass tournament hosted at the Palatka City Docks will be held on Mar. 9, 2024.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Event organizers said the event will include a fun day of fishing, prizes, and a special weigh-in hosted by some of the special dream children.

Check-in is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. The price to participate is $130 per boat (two people). Weigh-in is said to begin at 3 p.m.

There’s a five-fish limit with $7,500 going to the first-place finisher. A prize of $2,500 will go to the Big Bass and $1,000 to 2nd place. All prizes are said to be guaranteed.

Read: Mayor Deegan launching River City Readers initiative at January event

“As a signature event of Dreams Come True, funds will remain in the First Coast community to support our mission of using the power of a dream to bring hope and joy to local children battling life-threatening illnesses,” Dream Come True said in a statement. “Your participation in the tournament will help us continue in reaching out to dream children every day.”

For more information on taking part in the tournament, sponsorship information, and event details click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.