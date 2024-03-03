Dreams Come True of Jacksonville Executive Director announces retirement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sheri Criswell, Executive Director for Dreams Come True of Jacksonville, northeast Florida’s local dream-granting organization for children battling life-threatening medical conditions, has announced her retirement from the First Coast nonprofit.

Her final day in the executive director position will be on Sunday, March 31, 2024, after 11 years of service.

Sheri joined Dreams Come True in January 2013 after serving 18 years with the American Diabetes Association’s North Florida/South Georgia chapter. During her tenure with Dreams Come True, Sheri was instrumental in leading the organization in raising more than $28 million and fulfilling the dreams of more than 1,700 local children battling life-threatening medical conditions.

“Dreams Come True acknowledges Sheri’s profound leadership and unwavering commitment to the children and families we serve. While her decision to retire saddens us, we eagerly anticipate her transition to a new phase in life,” said Geoff Neilson, President of the Dreams Come True Board.

Sheri was recently announced as one of the Jacksonville Business Journal’s 2024 Women of Influence for her dedication to supporting families in northeast Florida. She is being honored for her efforts in building relationships with various First Coast community partners dedicated to making a difference for children and families battling life-threatening medical conditions.

The Dreams Come True Board of Directors is in the process of identifying Sheri’s replacement and is expected to announce the new executive director in the coming weeks.

Since 1984, Dreams Come True has been using the power of a dream to bring hope and joy to local children in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia battling life-threatening medical conditions. To date, 4,800 children have seen their dreams turned into reality.

To learn more, visit www.DreamsComeTrue.org.

