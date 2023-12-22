Dreams do come true: 8th annual holliday drive for children with life-threatening illnesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Dreams Come True of Jacksonville works with children with life-threatening illnesses and has been making their dreams come true since 1984.

This year was their 8th annual holiday toy drive.

Three-year-old Malachi Kelly picked out his Christmas present, a sweet red two-door Lamborghini.

Gifts like this one are part of dreams come true, a toy drive and giveaway.

Malachi suffers from Down syndrome, heart defects, and according to his mother, Cassandra, stomach issues.

“Recently within the last year, Malachi has been diagnosed with some more digestive problems, so they are pretty rare,” said Kelly.

Malachi is one of the kids attending this year’s annual holiday event.

“We want this to be their shop,” said Andrea Siracusa with Dreams Come True.

Andrea Siracusa, with dreams come true, says it’s all for a good cause.

“These are children ages 2.5 through 18 who are battling life-threatening medical conditions,” said Siracusa.

Siracusa says it’s very hard for these families to balance medical visits and go shopping for gifts during the holiday season.

“We’re estimating to possibly have over 150 families visit our toy shop that would equal over 320 kids who will be getting toys from our toy room,” said Siracusa.

Families received free toys December 4th through the 18th for their children, just in time for them to be wrapped and put under the Christmas tree.

Siracusa says these children are selected is through their partnerships with local hospitals in Jacksonville, and it was all donated from the community.

This holiday story comes full circle as Malachi’s mom, who is 28 now, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and took part in the holiday event when she was just nine years old.

“Tumor, cancer thing. Super rare, 4th case in the world. I lived here locally in Jacksonville and my parents signed up for dreams come true. I was treated with chemotherapy,” said Kelly.

Casandra still undergoes treatment for her cancer.

She says is thankful for dreams come true, and what it has given to her and her family.

“Having this extra support around the holidays is super helpful and super important and just lightens that load that we have as parents to medically complex kids,” said Kelly.

