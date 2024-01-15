Local

Dreams of getting on the water this summer? Come to the 76th annual Jacksonville Boat Show

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The North Florida Marine Association invites you to join us for the 76th Annual Jacksonville Boat Show!

76th annual Jacksonville Boat Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Boat Show is coming back to the River City from Jan. 26 through Jan. 28 at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center on 1000 Water St.

This will be the 76th Anniversary. The North Florida Marine Association promises a large variety of boats on display, ranging from skiing, fishing, cruisers, personal water-crafts and more.

Kids will be treated to a free fishing clinic on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The first 100 kids each day to complete the fishing clinic will get a free rod and free.

Fishing seminars for adults will be held on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.

“Captain Kevin Faver and Captain Kirk Walz of The Outdoors Show on 1010XL will discuss fishing tips, tricks, and tactics on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.,” the boat show said on its website.

Admission for adults will cost $15, children aged 5 through 12 will be $5, seniors $12, and military and first responders $12 with ID. Parking is $10 per vehicle per day.

The times for the boat show on each day are:

Friday: 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the Jacksonville Boat Show click here.

