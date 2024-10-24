Drive-by shooting leads to three arrests in Putnam County

Satsuma, Fla. — Three people are under arrest following a drive-by shooting in Satsuma. The shooting happened on Oct 20.

Witnesses told the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office that a car passed the home on Quail Hollow Road, then turned around and opened fire into a crowd. No one was hit.

Deputies caught up with the suspect vehicle a short time later. Inside, they found Kevin Cook, Nathaniel Royal III, and two kids under the age of 18.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Ahmaud Arbery’s killers asking Georgia judge for new trial

They said they also found several bags of marijuana, a Ruger semi-automatic handgun, a Delta AR-15 short barrel rifle, a digital scale, clear baggies, a face mask and more than $11,0000 in cash.

Cook, 24, of Crescent City, and a 17-year-old passenger were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Royal, 21, of Crescent City, was arrested and charged with possession and intent to sell marijuana.

Investigators determined a fourth passenger in the car was not involved in the shooting.

Read: Family of autistic man who died in hot car suing company hired to care for him

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.