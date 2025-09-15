Driver dies in East Arlington crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing the car he was driving early Monday in the East Arlington area of Jacksonville. The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 12700 block Joeandy Road N.

Jacksonville police said the driver, a man in his mid 30’s, was traveling north on the roadway in a Ford Mustang when he lost control of the vehicle hitting a tree in the center median. He was the only occupant in the vehicle, police said.

