Driver ejected from vehicle, hit by tractor trailer in wrong-way I-95 crash near airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 29-year-old Jacksonville woman is dead after police said he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning near Jacksonville International Airport.

She was traveling, without a seatbelt, northbound in the southbound lane at about 3:48 a.m. on I-95 and Pecan Park Road, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The woman’s car struck another vehicle head on that was traveling in the southbound lane, the news release states. She was ejected from the vehicle and was hit by the front end of a tractor trailer, the news release states.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 31-year-old Jacksonville woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was wearing a seatbelt, the news release states.

The truck driver, a 35-year-old Jacksonville man, was not injured.

