Driver leaves scene after crashing into Duval County school bus: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A school bus with multiple students on board was involved in a crash during the first afternoon ride home of the school year, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A crash report shows that the school bus was driving westbound on Baymeadows Road at Western Way around 2:40 pm Monday.

FHP reported that a woman driving a sedan merged right, hitting the left side of the school bus. The woman then drove off, heading northbound on I-95.

Three people were listed as being on board the bus, including a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old. No injuries were reported.

FHP said that it was able to get the tag number of the driver who left the scene and is now investigating.

