Drivers face charges under new Florida law banning obscured plates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a new Florida law is now in effect, and drivers who hide or alter their license plates could face criminal charges.

Florida now considers it a second-degree misdemeanor to cover, tint, obscure, or alter a license plate in any way.

The law also applies to products that flip, blur, or block plates, including those sold online.

These tools are often used to avoid tolls, red-light cameras, or detection by law enforcement. But officials say using them is illegal.

What used to be a traffic ticket can now lead to a criminal record.

Penalties can be even harsher if the altered plate is used while committing another crime.

The message from law enforcement is clear: your license plate must be visible and easy to read.

“Your plate needs to be visible. If you cover it, tint it, or alter it, we will catch you,” JSO said.

