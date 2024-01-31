Drug free Duval to host free community opioid overdose and naloxone administration training March 9

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Drug Free Duval & St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting an opioid overdose and Naloxone administration training on March 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 2703 Forman Cir. in Middleburg.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Please join Drug Free Duval for free training about the signs of overdose, and how to administer the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone.

All participants will receive a free Narcan kit after completing training. This event will walk you through the process of overdose and the steps to save a life.

Part of the event you will see how laws in Florida create protection for those who engage in and support the ability to get more naloxone, and the myths vs. truths behind the drug.

The training program is entirely free of charge and is available to both adults and young individuals with parental consent.

To attend, pre-registration is required on or before March 5, 2024, by contacting: willie.roberts@ascension.org or 904-308-7558

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.