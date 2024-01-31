Local

Drug Free Duval offers free overdose training

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

(Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Free community training coming to Duval and Clay next month.

Drug Free Duval and St. Mark’s Missionary Baptist Church are partnership with Ascension St. Vincent’s to will offer a Free Opioid Overdose and Naloxone(Narcan) Administration training to adults and youth aged 12 and older with parental consent.

Each participant will receive a Naloxone kit used to reverse overdose.

The free training will be Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Missionary Baptist Church,2703 Forman Circle, Middleburg, FL 32068

