Dubious business with connections to Jacksonville involved in attempted Graceland sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning more about Jacksonville’s connection to the attempted auction sale of Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

During a hearing on Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, a judge blocked the attempted sale of Graceland, saying, “The notary has sworn that the notary did not notarize the signature of Lisa Marie Presley on the deed of trust, which brings in the question as to the authenticity of the signature and indeed the deed of trust as being a fraud.”

The hearing was initially called whether a mysterious business out of Jacksonville, Florida, could auction off the estate. Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC presented documents that alleged Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley borrowed $3.8 million from the company and gave a deed of trust encumbering Graceland as security. The company alleged the loan was never paid back before Presley’s death.

Actress Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s daughter and Elvis’ granddaughter, became the owner of Graceland after her mother’s death. She sued Naussany, alleging the company presented fraudulent documents.

Keough is being represented by lawyers based in both Memphis and Jacksonville. Her legal team told the court that signatures from Lisa Marie Presley on the promissory note and deed of trust were forged. They said that the documents were “purportedly acknowledged before notary public Kimberly Philbrick in May 2018 in Duval County, Florida” but never recorded with the Shelby County Register.

In addition, Naussany Investments isn’t listed as a registered business in Florida, Missouri or Tennessee even though it has postal addresses in Missouri and Florida.

Philbrick, a registered notary in Daytona Beach, signed an affidavit on May 8 claiming that she never met Lisa Marie Presley or notarized the documents.

Graceland remains open to the public for tours.

