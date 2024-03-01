DUI arrest in St. Johns County after tow truck driver was hit and killed in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol announced an arrest on Friday in the death of a Putnam County tow truck driver.

Keith Guthrie, Hastings, was arrested for DUI manslaughter in a fatal crash that took place on Feb. 8, 2023. According to FHP, Guthrie struck and killed Nathan Morris II, a tow truck driver attempting to load a broken-down car on his truck in Putnam County.

Details in the crash report said Guthrie was traveling west on West River Road. The tow truck ahead had its visible amber flashing lights activated as Morris was loading the vehicle.

Guthrie didn’t slow down or yield, passing the tow truck and striking Morris with the front of his vehicle.

Morris was pronounced dead on the scene by Putnam County Fire Rescue.

A toxicology report indicated that the suspect was under the influence of amphetamine and methamphetamine at the time of the crash.

FHP troopers arrested Guthrie at his home on Friday in St. Johns County.

