Dump truck driver in serious condition after colliding with tree in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The driver of a dump truck is in serious condition after colliding with a tree on Tuesday.

The crash happened on State Road 247, just south of SW Allison Terrace.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the dump truck was traveling south on SR247 when the left front tire blew out. This caused the truck to travel off the road onto the shoulder. It then struck a tree.

The 61-year-old driver was transported to Shands Hospital in Gainesville where he’s been listed in serious condition.

