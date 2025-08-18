Durbin Park bathroom’s vandalized again, local baseball league wants answers 

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One local baseball league is demanding answers after the bathrooms at one of the fields used by the organization were smashed into pieces.

What was supposed to be a regular morning baseball practice at Durbin Park turned out to be anything but ordinary.

“We walked into the park on Saturday morning to then find the women’s bathroom sinks and everything destroyed,” Shaunn Lobo said, League President of Julington Creek Baseball. “Shattered the mirrors in the men’s bathroom and shattered all of the sinks in the women’s bathroom.”

Lobo tells Action News Jax he got a call about the bathrooms Saturday morning and immediately went up to the field to take a look for himself. He tells me this isn’t the first time something like this has happened to the bathrooms at Durbin Park.

“On July 4th, the next morning on July 5th, we walked into the park, and we noticed in several bathrooms in the women’s and in the men’s bathroom here that fireworks were set off,” Lobo said.

Lobo filed police reports for both instances. He tells me that they are working with St. Johns County Parks and Recreation to try and get security cameras put in place. Now, he just hopes that whoever is doing this will be held accountable.

“We really just want to come to the bottom of this and hope that it just doesn’t keep happening,” Lobo said.

Action News Jax has reached out to the county for the incident reports for both of these instances. We are still waiting to hear back.

It’s unclear when the bathrooms will be back up and running again at Durbin Park, but we saw the county working on it.

