Duval County begins mailing over 61,000 vote-by-mail ballots for November General Election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office has commenced the mailing of 61,359 vote-by-mail ballots to voters who have requested them in preparation for the November 5th General Election.

A breakdown of the requests by party affiliation shows:

Democrats: 28,391

Republicans: 22,758

No Party Affiliation (NPA): 9,014

Other: 1,196

Eligible voters can still request a vote-by-mail ballot via the Duval Elections website, phone, in person, or through a signed request by email, fax, or mail. The deadline for such requests is Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 5:00 P.M. Florida law mandates that voters submit new requests after each General Election.

Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland emphasized the importance of voting by mail, stating, “Vote-by-Mail is a secure and accurate process. We recommend voting by mail to avoid lines and ensure nothing prevents you from casting your vote on Election Day.”

Voters must ensure their completed ballots are received by the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7:00 p.p. on November 5.

Additional resources, including a video on how to properly vote by mail and track the status of your ballot, are available on the official website at duvalelections.gov. For further questions, voters can contact the office at 904-255-VOTE (8683).

