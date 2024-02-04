Duval County begins mailing UOCAVA ballots for March 19 Primary Election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office has started the process of sending out 869 vote-by-mail ballots to UOCAVA (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act) voters. These voters comprise active-duty military and Merchant Marine members residing outside Duval County, along with their dependents, and overseas citizens.

UOCAVA voters, like any other voter, have several options to request a vote-by-mail ballot. They can do so via the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website at www.duvalelections.gov, by phone, in person, or by submitting a signed request with necessary documentation via email, fax, or traditional mail.

Additionally, UOCAVA voters have the option to use the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) to update their information and request ballots. Ballots can be delivered to these voters by mail, fax, or email.

UOCAVA voters must note that the deadline for the Supervisor of Elections office to receive completed vote-by-mail ballots or overseas faxed ballots is Election Day, March 19, 2024, at 7 p.m. However, overseas ballots returned by mail are granted an extension, allowing them to be received by the Supervisor of Elections by March 29, 2024.

The Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office reiterated its commitment to serving all voters of Duval County, both domestically and abroad. Domestic civilian vote-by-mail ballots are slated to be mailed by February 15, 2024.

For further information, individuals are encouraged to contact the Duval County Elections Office at 904-255-VOTE (8683).

