Duval County Clerk’s Office issues alert amid rising risks of Jury Duty scams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In response to a surge in cases both locally and statewide, the 4th Judicial Circuit and the Duval County Clerk issued a warning to the public regarding heightened fraudulent activity related to missed jury duty.

The scam involves callers posing as law enforcement officers, state attorneys, court officials, or deputy clerks, claiming that individuals failed to appear for jury duty or other court obligations.

Often, the scammers go to great lengths, using the names of actual judges or public officials to deceive their targets. The caller typically asserts that a fine has been imposed and issues a warning of an arrest warrant if the fine is not promptly paid.

To settle the matter, they may request sensitive information such as bank account details, suggest purchasing a prepaid debit card, or even propose payment in cryptocurrency.

In response to these scams, the 4th Judicial Circuit, the Clerk’s Office, and law enforcement officers emphasize that legitimate entities will never call or email residents to demand payment for missed jury duty or other court obligations. Communication from these offices regarding legal matters will always be in writing, and no request for payment via prepaid debit card or cryptocurrency will be made.

Duval County Clerk Jody Phillips advises the public to remain vigilant, stating, “While this scam has unfortunately been around for years, the recent increase in cases around Florida made it a good time to remind the public that they should remain vigilant. When in doubt, you can always contact our office directly, and we would be glad to assist you.”

Residents are encouraged to verify the legitimacy of any such calls by contacting the Clerk’s Office at (904) 255-2000. Additionally, suspicious calls can be reported to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at (904) 630-0500. The collaboration between legal authorities and public awareness plays a crucial role in preventing individuals from falling victim to these scams.

