Duval County families encouraged to take Federal Impact Survey to increase school funding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Federal Impact Aid survey that gives schools the opportunity to receive additional funding for students whose parents work at Jacksonville’s Navy bases or other U.S. government agencies, like the Postal Service is now open through Dec. 13.

This federal funding is essential in helping schools cover costs for teachers, staff, instructional materials, and other school expenses, according to the Duval County Public Schools website.

Those who haven’t completed the survey yet are encourage to by clicking here and logging into the Family Portal and access FOCUS with your linked parent account to fill it out.

