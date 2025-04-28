Duval County Public Schools To Hold FASFA Webinar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Public Schools is hosting a webinar to help families complete their student’s Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for college. The webinar takes place this Wednesday, April 30 at 6 PM.
FAFSA is a form used to apply for federal student aid, including grants, work-study, and loans. It helps determine a student’s eligibility for federal aid by evaluating financial information. This information is then shared with schools to assess the student’s specific package of financial assistance.
How the FAFSA works:
1. 1. Application:
Students and, if applicable, their parents, complete the FAFSA form, providing information about their financial situation, including income, assets, and investments.
2. 2. Processing:
The U.S. Department of Education processes the FAFSA form and generates a Student Aid Report (SAR), which outlines the student’s Expected Family Contribution (EFC).
3. 3. School Notification:
The SAR and FAFSA data are shared with the schools that the student listed on the form.
4. 4. Aid Determination:
The school uses this information to determine the student’s eligibility and the specific types and amounts of aid they can receive.
FAFSA deadlines
• For the school year 2024-25, the federal deadline to submit the FAFSA is June 30, 2025.
• For the school year 2025-26, the federal deadline to submit the FAFSA is June 30, 2026.
Additionally, some colleges and universities may have their own deadlines, so it’s important to check with your specific institution.
