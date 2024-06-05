Local

Duval County Public Schools holding teacher recruitment fair

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Duval County Public Schools (Downtown Vision, Inc.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is holding a teacher recruitment fair at Sandalwood High School on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Submission of candidate eligibility to teach is required to attend the fair. 

Candidates may attach eligibility documentation to their online teacher application.  Documentation should include a combination of the following:

  • FDOE Certificate
  • Other State issued teaching certificate
  • College of Education degree-conferred transcripts
  • Non-College of Education degree-conferred transcripts
  • Passing score on the FDOE subject area certification exam

DCPS said interested teacher candidates should complete the survey below and submit a General Teacher 2024-25 Application at the following link: https://duvalschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

All candidates must complete an online application and upload proof of eligibility when they apply, DCPS said.

