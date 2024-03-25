DCPS hosting 3rd annual employment fair for high school juniors and seniors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County high school junior and seniors will have an opportunity to meet face-to-face with more than 70 local employers during an annual employment fair event.

The 3rd annual employment fair hosted by Duval County Public Schools is “geared toward students who plan to remain in the local area following graduation.”

And the employment event is not just for seniors. Juniors are also encouraged to attend to see what potential career options are available after their graduation.

The employment fair will take place on Wed., March 27 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center located at 1000 Water St. in Jacksonville.

