Duval County Public Schools’ new superintendent starts Monday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Christopher Bernier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County’s next top educator officially starts Monday.

Dr. Christopher Bernier’s four-year contract was approved in June after a lengthy search that included more than two dozen candidates and two attempts.

Bernier’s contract is worth $320,000, making him the sixth highest-paid superintendent in Florida.

He was previously the Lee County superintendent for just under two years.

Bernier told Action News Jax his priorities are the district’s finances, teacher pay, and increasing student enrollment.

Hear from Bernier on CBS47 and FOX30.

