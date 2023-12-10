Duval County Public Schools urge families to participate in 2023 Federal Impact Aid survey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To secure crucial federal funding for schools, Duval County Public Schools is calling on all parents with children enrolled to actively participate in the 2023 Federal Impact Aid Survey.

The survey, currently live, only takes five minutes but can significantly contribute to funding for educational materials, textbooks, and staff support.

Parents are strongly encouraged to complete the survey before the December 20 deadline. Access it through your FOCUS parent account or visit https://ow.ly/G4E450QcusP.

Duval County Public Schools, identified as an eligible applicant for Federal Impact Aid grants due to its federal presence and available tax exemptions, aims to assist school districts in enrolling federally connected students. These funds are crucial for providing an excellent education to all children in Duval County.

To support the request for Impact Aid funds, the district relies on the Student-Parent Survey for Federal Impact Aid, released digitally on November 20, 2023. Parents/guardians are now urged to actively participate in completing the survey for each enrolled child.

The district requests parents to complete the Federal Impact Aid survey, choosing between a multifamily form or a single student form. Electronically sign, date, and submit your survey online, at your child’s school, or electronically by the December 20 deadline.

Your active contribution is essential in securing additional grant funds, and the district appreciates your commitment to this collective effort. Take a moment to complete the survey for your child(ren) today, ensuring every family’s input is received.

