Duval County School Board votes to consolidate elementary schools, delays consolidation of others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County School Board voted Monday night on the fates of six elementary schools following months of community meetings on the district’s master facilities plan.

The board voted to close three schools consolidating them with three others. The board also voted to delay the closures/consolidations of three other schools.

The following consolidations were approved:

Susie Tolbert Elementary will consolidate with S.P. Livingston

Kings Trail Elementary will consolidate with Beauclerc

Annie R. Morgan Elementary will consolidate with Biltmore

The following consolidations have been delayed until 2026:

George Washington Carver consolidating with Rufus E. Payne has been delayed

Hidden Oaks Elementary consolidating with Cedar Hills has been delayed

Don Brewer Elementary consolidating with Merrill Road has been delayed

