Duval County ‘School Choice’ just around the corner for families and parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With winter break kicking off Friday across Duval County, school officials would like to remind parents about what they call “School Choice”, starting January 1st.

“School Choice” serves as an opportunity for parents and families to apply to join a lottery for enrollment at their children’s perfect school, whether that’s somewhere new or familiar.

“We always want families to start at their neighborhood schools,” Sharwonda Peak, DCPS Assistant Superintendent for School Choice, told Action News Jax on Thursday. “But if a family then chooses to not attend their neighborhood school, we want them to do their fact-finding and make a choice in our lottery.”

For families looking for an academic change of scenery, it all starts on the Duval County Public Schools website, with enrollment information, information about specialty programs across the district, and the upcoming, in-person school showcase events in late January and early February.

“We want families to cross the thresholds, get into our schools, talk to our school leaders, talk to the faculty and staff,” said Peak. “School showcase Saturday is all about visiting those schools, getting all of the information that you need as a parent to make a well-informed choice decision, for what I consider the most precious entity: our children.”

That in-person opportunity will take place in January 27th for middle and high schools and February 3rd for elementary schools. The deadline for “School Choice” enrollment is February 29th.

