Duval County students show off robot building skills at school district competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More than 450 students at elementary, middle and high schools around Duval County put their robots to the test in this year’s district-wide robotics competition.

The teams were made up of local student groups who learned how to build their own robots to compete against one another.

But for many of the students, it’s about more than making machines. Some are using the skills they’ve learned to power up their dreams.

“This is something that can definitely change the world,” said 8th grader Dhruv of James Weldon Johnson Middle School. He’s the captain of his school’s robotics team and not only hopes to become an engineer someday, having spent two years with the team, but wants to find other ways to become a leader when he reaches high school.

“Patience is definitely the key,” Dhruv said, “we help teach students how to code, how to build properly. I’ve learned a lot about peer mentorship.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Other students like 17-year-old Elijah, a junior at Wolfson High School, are taking their interest in computers and turning it into a passion for programming.

“You’re getting to work with an actual robot, it’s not just regular programming or regular software engineering, it’s actually working with real hardware components,” said Elijah, who is hoping to take his skills in coding and programming and turn them into a career, “having an opportunity to really know what you’re going to get into and what you can get into is extremely rewarding.”

Multiple robotics teams with Duval County Public Schools have gone to win national and international awards in the last year. In June 2024, DCPS says Mayport Middle School’s team set a new world record at the annual International SeaPerch Challenge’s underwater robotics competition.

Read: ‘Needs to be some guardrails:’ Parents, educators debate rise of AI in DCPS schools

Action News Jax told you in April 2024 when Landmark Middle School’s robotics team took their bots to the LEGO League World Championship in Texas after winning the state championship.

Whether it earns them an award or a chance at creating a career, students say just getting to build something with one another makes it all worth it.

“It’s been absolutely amazing, you know,” Elijah said, “even if one starts programming by themselves, it’s truly not the same as working with others.”

Read: Northeast Florida lawmakers file bills banning local DEI efforts

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.