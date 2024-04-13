Duval County Supervisor of Elections office mails 9,827 letters to ensure accurate voter rolls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a bid to uphold the integrity and accuracy of the voter rolls, the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office has embarked on a bold mail-out initiative, sending 9,827 letters to voters who may have relocated.

This action follows insights from the National Change of Address (NCOA) program provided by the United States Postal Service (USPS). Recipients of these letters, who have not moved from their current registered address, are urged to respond within 30 days by either returning the card or contacting the Supervisor of Elections office to affirm their residency in Duval County.

Explaining the significance of this initiative, Jerry Holland, Supervisor of Elections for Duval County, emphasized, “Voters have a right to know their status and be given the opportunity to respond. Our office has a responsibility to ensure the voter rolls are accurate and up to date.”

While voters whose status is designated as “inactive” remain eligible to vote for up to two general elections, those who fail to cast their ballot or engage in any electoral activity during this period risk being labeled as “ineligible” on the voter roll. In such cases, affected voters must re-register to participate in future elections.

To facilitate transparency and accessibility, any voter can conveniently check their voter registration status by visiting duvalelections.gov and clicking on the “My Voter Status” button.

This endeavor aligns with Florida law and the National Voter Registration Act, underscoring the commitment to conducting annual voter registration list maintenance. Voters are strongly encouraged to update their information promptly to ensure an active status and safeguard the integrity of the voter rolls.

For additional information, concerned individuals are urged to visit www.duvalelections.gov or contact the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office at 904-255-VOTE (8683).

