24th annual Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville happening this Saturday for kids in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This Saturday, thousands of local kids, who would otherwise wake up without gifts on Christmas, have a chance to enjoy that feeling.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Thousands of gifts will be handed out at the annual Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville, which has been going on since 1999.

The event is set to take place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, and it’s first-come-first-serve, as there is no pre-registration or sign-up.

Read: This Week in the 904: UNF poll explains who Floridians blame for property insurance crisis

There have been several families in the past who showed up to this event, so while the doors open at 9 a.m., you may want to get there plenty early.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is known as “Jacksonville’s Happiest Holiday Tradition” and aims to bring holiday cheer to families who are less fortunate in the River City.

All children 12 and under are invited to attend. For more information, visit ccpoj.org.

Read: Your Money Jax: FBI issuing warnings about holiday shopping scams, how you can avoid them

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.