911 call from when a man was found dead in a van at a Baymeadows health center released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax got the 911 call reporting a man found dead in a van near a health center.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report says the man was found in the parking lot of Sevita Health on Baycenter Road.

Most of the call is bleeped out, but you can hear the 911 operator telling the caller to get the man out of the car.

The report continues to say a staff member tried performing CPR on the 42-year-old, but he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A JSO spokesperson said the report doesn’t specify how hot it was inside the van when the man was found.

A Sevita manager did reach out to us on Wednesday after Action News Jax’s Annette Gutierrez pushed for answers. She told us Sevita Health doesn’t have any further comment.

Then, Sevita’s Florida mentor executive director sent a statement saying in part, “We are aware of the recent death of one of the individuals in our care. We are deeply saddened by his passing, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

She added on to say they’re committed to the health and safety of the individuals they serve and they’re cooperating with local and state authorities.

