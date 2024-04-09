Atlantic Beach Commissioners unanimously pass resolution on keeping Atlantic Beach Elementary open

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Local leaders and families are fighting to save a beach community’s only elementary school.

On Monday night, a resolution was unanimously passed requesting that the school district take Atlantic Beach Elementary off the closure list.

Mayor Donna Deegan, who is also an Atlantic Beach resident and was at the meeting, said she thinks it’s unlikely Atlantic Beach Elementary will actually be put on a list for closure, but she also can’t guarantee that.

Also, it’s ultimately up to Duval County Public Schools if the school closes. The resolution can only put pressure on the school board to not close the school.

Action News Jax first told you last week when a report was released that showed Atlantic Beach Elementary was on the possible closure list.

Last night, it was a packed house at the Atlantic Beach City Commission meeting with families, city council members and the mayors of beach towns and the city pushing for DCPS to take Atlantic Beach Elementary off the list.

The school is one of 30 facing closure after a proposal for consolidation that is now before the school board. This comes as the district looks to cut overhead costs.

It also comes as DCPS is facing a funding gap of $2 billion as the district is seeing decreased enrollment in schools.

“To take this school today would rip the heart out of our community, so we want this removed from the proposal,” said Atlantic Beach Mayor Curtis Ford said.

The school board will meet on April 16 to discuss the master plan timeline.

