Berkman II property sold to Choate Construction for over $5M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The bare patch of land near 500 East Bay Street in Downtown Jacksonville sold for more than $5 million.

The site of the Berkman II tower was sold at a bankruptcy auction, which was blocking development plans.

Action News Jax told you in March 2022 when the Berkman II building was demolished after being abandoned for almost 5 years.

Choate Construction Co. was the highest bidder and bought the property for $5,125,800.

