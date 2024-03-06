CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog dumped on street in Jacksonville’s Garden City area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s video you’ll see only on Action News Jax. A surveillance camera captured the moment a dog was abandoned in front of a home in Garden City.

Action News Jax spoke with the homeowner whose camera caught this happen and helped find the dog a new home.

The video shows a man and a woman in a white vehicle dumping a dog in front of Michael Bennett’s house.

“This past weekend on Saturday, a notification on our security camera of movement in front of the house,” Bennett said.

But Bennett didn’t expect to see this.

It showed a man and a woman pulled over in front of Bennett’s house with a dog. The woman tosses what appears to be a dog bowl. Moments later, the driver and passenger get back in the car without the dog and drive off. You can see the dog almost getting hit after chasing down the car.

The homeowner told me after the dog was dumped, it was sitting right there, just waiting for its owners to come back.

“There was a leash lying next to him. My wife put the leash around him and brought him to our house,” Bennett said.

They kept the dog for four days at their home in Garden City.

“You can tell he just wanted to be back with his family,” Bennett said.

Bennett later posted the surveillance video on Facebook where a woman saw the post and agreed to adopt the dog Tuesday.

“The dog and she both seemed happy to be living together,” he said.

We reached out to the dog’s new owner, but she didn’t get back to us in time for this story.

According to Florida Statutes, dumping a dog is a misdemeanor and could lead to a fine of up to $700.

